Ask Billie: “A few friends have recently said that ‘I’m a lot’. Should I be less?”

I’m embarrassed to say how many times I’ve used the phrase “she’s a lot”. Every time the words have slipped from my mouth – whether in group WhatsApp chats, to dinner companions or even sometimes directly to the person in question – it has been a default reaction to someone who doesn’t behave in exactly the same way I do. And given how many times I have heard it uttered by other people, I know I’m not alone in this behaviour.

The comment has become a relied-upon response (one that seemingly means nothing and everything) spat out at the smallest trigger point. I once told someone they were a lot because it took them three full minutes to order eggs at breakfast (well-done poached eggs are apparently a thing now) and used the same words when I witnessed a woman having the time of her life at a concert while everyone else was very much contained in their seats. “She’s a lot” has been used when someone has been overly joyful, dramatic, loud, proud, silly or smart.