This isn’t because I don’t have any friends (I’m lucky to have the most amazing people in my life, and I wouldn’t change them for anything), but because I don’t have the stereotypical big ‘group’ of friends that we’re often led to believe is the peak of friendship.

In reality, I have lots of little groups of friends – some from university, some from work and some from my childhood. I love having all these different relationships in different areas of my life – so why, when I’m lying in bed at 2am in the morning trying to sleep, do I find myself worrying about them?

When I put this topic to my colleagues, I was relieved to learn I’m not the only one who worries about their friendships more than they’d like to admit.