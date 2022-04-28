I’m not ashamed to admit it: I’ve lost touch with a lot of friends over the years. From the people I grew up with to the individuals I met at university and genuinely thought would attend my wedding, I’ve enjoyed many, albeit fleeting, friendships.

Am I a bad judge of character? Too hasty with declaring my affection? Perhaps, but I’m also just a human being.

Something I’ve come to understand is that because we collect relationships at different stages of our lives, it’s only natural that as those stages pass, so do the people that were a part of them.