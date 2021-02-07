According to Dr Meg Arroll, psychologist on behalf of Healthspan, it’s all to do with how little we’re doing right now.

“We don’t have much to talk about right now,” she explains when I ask her why socialising feels so bloody tiring these days. “Normally we’d have tales to tell of parties, travels or even funny anecdotes from work, but after almost a year under the veil of the pandemic and three lockdowns in, the hilarious story of the time the cat walked in front of the camera during an important Zoom call is wearing a bit thin.”

She continues: “The usual fuel for a conversation has run pretty empty, so it’s hard graft trying to run a social conversation on fumes. We simply don’t have much to say and trying to think of interesting things is, well, rather trying.”