However, even if you do only face this kind of neglect for a few weeks or months, it might still feel painful, especially if you’re someone who likes routine. Dr Ahmed explains that if you’ve got an established pattern with your friends – for example, you go out every weekend or speak to each other on the phone once a month – it can be jarring when this is disrupted.

One of the main psychological reasons that this experience can be so upsetting, however, comes down to feelings of rejection, Dr Ahmed stresses: “Ask yourself: are you taking it too personally? What is it that’s making you feel negatively and feel low? Is it the fact that your friend doesn’t have enough time to spend with you? Or is it that actually you wish you were in a relationship? It could be exposing another need that we have in ourselves.”

Being neglected by a friend can also be a lot more difficult to handle when you rely on a certain friend or when you aren’t in a friendship group together, which means you’ll notice their absence more.