“People are pruning”: are you in a friendship recession?

“I used to be busy all the time. I had plans most evenings, whether that was a gym class or catching up with a friend and would spend my weekends going on nights out. I’d get serious FOMO and would rarely decline an invite,” says Paris, who lives in south Wales and works in PR. “The pandemic and time out from my ‘normal habits’ made me realise a lot. I used to feel pressure to commit to plans at my own expense, and I would worry about letting people down. Now, I have fewer than five close friends in my circle, all of whom are from a different part of my life. I love the fact I can now invest my time and energy into them and be a better friend.”

Chantae Vetrice, a musician from New York, feels the same. Chantae left the city to see out the pandemic in Vermont, a move that gave her the space to analyse her friendships. She came back to New York with a completely different outlook: “I became very very particular about the relationships I felt were worth maintaining. Unfortunately, I lost some friendships but for me, it’s about protecting my energy. The pandemic was a test, and not every friendship made it. My circle is smaller now, but it’s better.”

Psychologist Dr Sandra Wheatley believes the pandemic has done something interesting to our ‘social maturity’, and Paris and Chantae have simply skipped ahead. “It’s been a catalyst,” she explains. “Your 20s and 30s are usually your expansionist years of acquiring friends and acquaintances. Usually, it’s not until later that you reflect on who you genuinely want to keep in touch with. But the pandemic made that stage come more quickly. People are pruning earlier.”

What can be done if, like Ellie, you’ve been left feeling that your friendships were slashed and burned too soon? “Chronic loneliness can be hard to get out of,” says Hewings. “You tend to think about your interactions more negatively: you see more threats, the world seems scarier and the idea of going to a new social environment can feel overwhelming. Afterwards, you might overthink, brood or question what people said to you. The first thing to do is be aware that these thoughts and feelings are normal among lonely people. Also, be aware that social media doesn’t just reinforce loneliness, it can multiply it – a social media feed of lots of happy smiling people doing lovely things together will often not help you.”

Instead, Hewings suggests volunteering as a way to initiate more IRL connections and possible friendships. “When you’re useful to others, it makes you feel much more connected, so see if there are things happening locally you could join in with. Try to get some courage to contact an old friend you haven’t seen in a while – the reality is that people like us more than we often think they do. And lastly, remember that while loneliness isn’t easy to move on from, in general, people do not stay chronically lonely forever. Things happen that lift people up.”

* Name has been changed