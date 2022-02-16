Perhaps it’s the countless Sex And The City and Friends marathons, but from a young age, I’ve been conditioned to believe that friendship is the currency of a good life.

During the pandemic, however, keeping up with our friends became a near-impossible pursuit. Lockdown meant friends were off-limits apart from in the small square of a Zoom call, and for people like me, the eternally ‘insecure friend’, this lack of contact has opened up a new world of loneliness and fuelled our friendship anxiety.

Over the pandemic, friendships slipped through our fingers more than ever. Towards the end of 2020, a quarter of people reported feelings of loneliness, according to the Mental Health Foundation, with women in particular being more affected than men. A British Red Cross report found 41% of UK adults still feel lonelier since lockdown and younger people are at greater risk of loneliness.