However much we love the idea of lifelong friends, the truth is, we lose touch with friends all the time. Whether it’s graduating from university, moving to a new city or getting a new job, there are plenty of reasons why friends can drift apart. And once you’ve drifted, it can be hard to build up the courage to reconnect.

But while that text or email might fill you with anxiety, chances are, your old friends will appreciate it more than you know. In fact, according to a new study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology from researchers in Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Kansas, when we make the effort to reach out to old friends, they appreciate our efforts far more than we expect them to.