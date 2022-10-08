Meet the women going to therapy to save their friendship

According to Charlotte Fox Weber, psychotherapist and author of What We Want, this is something more of us should be considering. “I’ve been pushing for friendship therapy for years — we spend so much time talking about the importance of working through romantic relationship struggles, but friendships are hugely meaningful and can also be a real challenge,” she says. Fox Weber makes it a point to offer relationship therapy for people who are joined in various ways — siblings, mother and daughter, work partners and friends. The idea is that pairing between two people occurs in so many ways and it’s helpful to look at all the pairs we form and how they connect to the rest of our life.

“I once worked with friends who were struggling with unacknowledged rivalry. One of them had substantially more money than the other, and there was huge resentment and guilt going both ways. The one with less money had a child she felt burdened by, and the one with more money had fertility issues she found daunting,” she explains. “They both envied each other for different reasons, and rather than admit this directly, they’d masked their true feelings with judgment and harsh criticism.”

Fox Weber notes that it was easy to see this in their way of communicating and that the therapy was for their own benefit, something they ended up discussing in a useful way. One of them said life would be so much better if we were in a good place again, says Fox Weber. “They got tearful and agreed that they wanted to sort out their tension.”

In the end, Sam and her friend attended three sessions with a recommended therapist. She notes that the commitment to the sessions and splitting the cost felt really emotional. “With other friendships, we wouldn’t have bothered, but our connection felt too important to let go of without trying,” she says.

“Very often, time-limited work is effective – a few sessions can help friends deal with issues and strategise,” says Fox Weber. When friendships rupture there can be an upsetting sense that there’s no point in trying. Especially if one person has been in the rescuer role, a fixer. Therapy shines a light on the ways that only one person trying to fix things doesn’t work, and helps to rebalance the give-and-take of a healthy relationship. Having this space for recalibration is hugely helpful.