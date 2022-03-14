Far from other relationship triangles I have been involved in, which have typically been full of conflict or jealousy, here the focus is on love and support. Any inevitable differences between us all are just entertainment and a source of colour and learning.

Integrity is a key part of our bond too: on the occasion that two of us speak about the third without them present, it is only if they are in crisis and require protection. There is also something reassuring about being a three – knowing that when one of us is going through rough times, two people have the other one’s back. In essence, the triangle remains solid because the other two sides hold the weaker line in place.

As much as we like each other individually, there is no doubt that the primary unit here is our triad. We call it our sacred ‘throuple’, using a term coined in polyamorous communities to express that three people are all in a romantic relationship with each other. It’s tongue in cheek because there’s nothing sexual or romantic going on between us.

Our trio is full of back and forth and feels much more energised than a two-way friendship. When the three of us are together, the banter is fast and exciting, bouncing like a squash ball off all sides of the conversational court.