Unsurprisingly, researchers found that the most desired traits in friends were honesty, ethicality, pleasantness and availability, while the most undesired traits were dishonesty, competitiveness and impatience. What’s more, the preference they discovered for friends who are smart, pleasant and fun over those who are impassionate or pessimistic suggests people seek quality social input. Of course, people want friends they can have a good time with. But the importance placed on availability and ethics, and in turn rejection of competition, demonstrates what psychologists call “high-value friendships”.

As lifestyle writer Jane-Frances explains in her article How To Make High Value Friends And Upgrade Your Social Circle, “high-value friends are friends who know their worth, exhibit high-value traits such as high standards, independence, self-confidence and self-discipline among others and have a lot to offer to the friendship such as support, opportunities and great advice”.

“High-value friends invest in you as much as you invest in them. They are friends worth the investment of time, energy and resources. They challenge you and make you strive to become a better version of yourself. These are people who have their lives together, can add value to your life and help you grow professionally and emotionally,” she continues.

It’s true: there really is little worse than pouring all of your effort into a one-sided friendship, so these relationships are based around a mutual exchange: of time, care and emotional support.