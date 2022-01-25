Making friends as an adult can sometimes be a lot harder than we think.

The carefree abandon and ease that came with making friends during childhood no longer exist and is replaced with various complexities as we debate whether to reach out to certain people, how we’ll be received and where the relationship will go.

This constant overthinking can often block us from developing fruitful friendships with others – but there is a growing trend among women who are “shooting their shot” on social media and creating new friendships in the DMs.