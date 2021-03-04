At its peak, the furlough scheme has catered for up to nine million people, so there must be thousands of relationships that have been affected by this sudden change in circumstance. It’s a secondary consequence of this big shift in everyone’s day-to-day lives, but the interpersonal side of furlough still isn’t really spoken about.

I would like to think that my relationships can withstand a change of circumstance for either of us involved, but the difference in lifestyle between friends who have and haven’t been furloughed has become jarring. It’s calling the strength of friendships into question even more now that furlough has been extended until September.

It is, of course, a relief to know that people who aren’t able to work will be financially supported for the next six months. But that also means that, for many, there will be hours everyday that would usually be filled by careers that instead may need to be filled by contact with friends.

For those who aren’t working this vast, outstretching time has meant an opportunity to keep in touch and stay entertained through messaging friends. But for those of us living the alternative reality, we’re likely to feel the opposite, and this is where the unspoken problem lies.