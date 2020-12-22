How to support a friend who’s grieving this Christmas

Grieving the loss of someone you love isn’t an easy experience at any time of the year, but Christmas can make things particularly challenging. As a holiday reserved for family and friends, Christmas has the power to make months-old grief feel raw – to remind us of the people we have lost and the time we spent with them in the past.

In a year which has seen so much loss – and made it difficult to share that grief with extended friends and family – it’s likely this Christmas will be particularly tough for those who are grieving. Because of this, supporting our grieving friends – and knowing the right things to say – is more important than ever.