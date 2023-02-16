“I can’t understand why she’s with him”: the thorny reality of hating your best friend’s partner

For clinical psychologist Dr Roberta Babb, how you frame these approaches to your friend is crucial, and she offers the same advice for anyone who finds themselves on the opposite side of this impossible equation, like Emily’s friend, clearly suspecting that the two most important people in her life despise each other. After all, if honesty was a foundational block of your friendship, it can only be dented by not addressing it, but it’s all about how you do it. Something may need to be said, but it doesn’t need to be everything – there are some things you can’t take back.

“Try to have an open and curious discussion where you can non-judgmentally explore what it is that they do not like,” Babb advises. “It is important that the conversation does not become argumentative and focused on trying to prove each person’s view. Rather, it is an opportunity to be honest and understand the complexity of relational difficulties. This can allow you and your friend to collaboratively find a way forward that is respectful, meaningful and supports your friendship.”

There is, of course, the awful concern that a partner may not just be annoying but actually bad news. For Kristina*, 35, her dislike of her friend’s fiancé is entirely down to the fact that he has previously cheated on her. “I know I have to support my friend and forgive him – because she has,” Kristina explains. “But it is super hard to do that and not still want to protect her from him.”

Babb’s advice in this situation is not to jump in and assume this behaviour will repeat itself or, if your feelings are that a friend has had bad partners before, to remind yourself that a new partner is not destined to be the same as the previous ones. “It is important to have spent enough time with their partner so you can have a clear sense of what you are basing your thoughts on,” she says. “Then you can share your concerns about the impact that their behaviour has on them rather than what it is that you do not like about their partner. Ultimately, your friend has a choice, and as their friend, you need to let them know you support them no matter what they decide.”

Regardless of whether the partner is an actual bad apple or just someone you really wish you didn’t have to sit opposite at dinner, it is crucial to remember the situation is always worse for your friend. “They are the ones in an impossible situation,” Bose reminds us. “Always be mindful of that and listen to them talk about their relationship without judgment.” Because, of course, if you do dislike your best pal’s partner, the most helpful thing you can do is ask yourself whose needs are being met by raising this: yours or your friend’s? If you are not acting out of a sense of genuine protection, it might be better to keep your mouth shut. After all, you are not the one who is dating them.