How to navigate family dynamics (and avoid arguments) this Christmas
Christmas can be a tense time. Here, psychotherapist Charlotte Fox Weber shares her tips for navigating tricky family dynamics
Whether you’re a festive romantic or a cynical grinch, family dynamics can be especially fraught at this time of year. Making plans, decorating trees, gathering for meals and giving and opening presents can be loaded with tension, and what’s supposed to be sweet can rapidly turn sour. Nostalgia and fantasies heighten our expectations and we’re conditioned to be cheerful, which can feel incongruent with whatever is actually happening.
December can be intensely lonely for people surrounded by chattering company, as well as for people who are truly alone. The busyness can feel impersonal and it’s easy to feel powerless and out of control when juggling relatives’ competing opinions about what to do and where to go.
On a psychological level, we all believe in Christmas in our own idiosyncratic way, even if we hate the festive season and try to ignore the whole thing. We believe that it should be done a certain way — our way. Traumatic memories and nostalgia for golden childhood days can add pressure to make our version of this time period just right, making family time feel even more emotionally intense. And even if you don’t spend Christmas with relatives, activities with your chosen family can still be filled with pressure and disappointment.
With all that in mind, how can we navigate complex family dynamics this festive season – avoiding rows along the way? Here are five tips to keep in mind, informed by my own practice as a psychotherapist.
Beware of unworthy authority
It’s amazing, and not in a good way, how someone’s withering remark can be wounding. These remarks often come without full clarity. Said in a jolly tone, possibly a few drinks in, a relative questions you about why you’ve made a life decision. What’s framed as a friendly interrogation suddenly no longer feels all that friendly, and actually feels judgmental and condescending.
Clients in therapy often describe these drive-by snarky comments that have left them reeling. A mother-in-law makes a snide quip about mothers who work and neglect their children. She was a stay-at-home. You work. Is she telling you that you’re a bad mother? A sibling is praised by family for getting such a big bonus. Are you inadequate for earning significantly less money?
The point is that as far as you’ve come in your life, as much as you’ve grown and developed and individuated, coming back for Christmas can quickly turn you from feeling like an adult to feeling like a squirming and misunderstood child.
Remember that no one has the authority to determine your worthiness as a human being. Whether it’s a relative or your partner, consider the source. There are invariably biases and blindspots in how your character and life are viewed. Remind yourself that you have authority when it comes to your sense of self. Of course, other people’s voices will have an impact on your self-esteem at moments, but you’re the one living your life.
Self-gift
You can be imaginative or materialistic with this one, but make it something lovely and simply something you want. With all of the present pressure at this time of year, there can be a peculiar feeling of deprivation. You might be surrounded by excess — spending, eating, socialising — yet feel empty. A gift to yourself won’t fill you entirely, but let it count for something, and really take it in.
For one person in therapy, her self-gift was travelling separately from her friends. She enjoyed her own company and loved not being told what to do. She ducked conversations she’d dreaded and avoided social anxiety and feelings of entrapment. Even though Christmas was imperfect (it almost always is) she felt joy for making this choice for herself.
Give yourself time-outs
It’s not a punishment to send yourself to a quiet room or get fresh air by yourself. Don’t wait for someone to blow a whistle and announce that you need 10 minutes alone. Give yourself the time preemptively.
I urge people to give themselves time-outs regularly, without over-explaining to others or asking for permission. Some people excuse themselves from groups by saying they’re going somewhere quiet to meditate; others pretend to meditate and simply do whatever they want for a bit. Do something soothing and insist on it for yourself. Alone time is restorative and calming and can actually help you come back to a crowded room with a refreshed perspective.
Check your self-talk
We all sometimes long for closeness and companionship, and the end of the year begs for socialising and gathering. Show up for yourself. If you’re alone, be kind and warm to yourself and watch films that you enjoy. If you’re pressured to fake merriment with others, acknowledge how well you’re doing to yourself, at least internally.
Even if no one in your family is interested in something significant you’ve achieved this past year, you can be enthusiastic to yourself about whatever you’ve accomplished. When your hostile aunt speaks to you in a sharp tone, be compassionate to yourself in your self-talk.
Let yourself have a ‘grudge pocket’
It’s so nice to let go and get over things, but when emotional injuries have never been acknowledged or repaired, you may find yourself fixating and feeling the freshly reactivated sting of whatever happened long ago. Excavate the stubborn invisible scar that hasn’t faded over time and hold space for the part of you that isn’t over it and hasn’t moved on.
Once you permit a grudge, even if it remains private, the charge can soften. Your inner child may never have gotten justice, and even as an adult, it’s important to recognise what wasn’t seen or heard. Along with whatever else you’re carrying around, let yourself have a special grudge pocket. Knowing it’s there within you might spare you from lashing out. And if you do say something contentious, you’ll know why.
No one is entirely grown-up, especially when it comes to Christmas. Whatever responsibilities and obligations you have, you can navigate the festive season with emotional tools that will get you to the other side. Christmas is never perfect, and we have a better time when we realise that it’s impossible to get this time period entirely right.
