Friendship: a new study has revealed the ‘ultimate formula’ for building a strong, lasting bond
- Lauren Geall
Going from acquaintance to besties could take more effort than you might think, according to a new study that reveals the ‘ultimate formula’ for building a new friendship.
There’s nothing quite like the feeling that comes from making a new friend. From the moment you meet to the time you spend building your connection, bringing a new relationship into your life is a truly enjoyable experience.
But what does it actually take to get from casual acquaintances to full-on besties? According to new research, the process could take a lot more effort than you might expect.
The study of more than 2,000 people, commissioned by Fisherman’s Friend and analysed by anthropologist and Oxford University professor Robin Dunbar, found that it takes an average of 34 hours of commitment from both sides to build a new friendship.
The study also found that each interaction needs to last an average of three hours and four minutes to contribute to the 34-hour total – demonstrating the importance of quality, one-on-one time at the start of a new relationship – with the average friendship taking five and a half months to turn into something solid.
“Aside from the fact that friendships are very good for your health and wellbeing, the main message this study sends is that friendships require investment – especially when it comes to your close, ‘shoulder to cry on’ friends,” Dunbar says.
“The quality of those relationships really depends on the level of trust you have in each other, and that kind of trust can only come from spending a lot of time with them.”
On top of looking into the work that makes a successful friendship, the study also asked its participants to list the kind of attributes which make a ‘good friend’ – with the results ranging from someone with a sense of humour (61%) and similar values (44%) to someone who is trustworthy (25%) and reliable (23%).
And for a best friend, the standards were even higher. When asked to list what distinguishes a good friend from a close friend, being there for each other in the hard times came out as number one (17%), with always having your back (13%) and accepting you at your worst (10%) coming in close behind.
“Friendships have this extraordinary quality of being what’s known as homophily, which means your friends tend to resemble you in the way you see the world and the way they think,” Dunbar explains.
“Whatever happens, friendships with people that are very similar to us seem to last much longer and to be more intense. And that comes through very strongly in this new research.”
So, there you have it. While the formula for a good friendship may be somewhat predictable – after all, we all want to spend time with people who mirror us in one way or another – it’s clear that making a new friend requires substantial effort on both sides.
It’s all well and good having a quick chat on the street or commenting on each other’s posts on Instagram – but it’s only when you get that dedicated, one-on-one time that the magic really starts to happen.
