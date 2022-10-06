There’s nothing quite like the feeling that comes from making a new friend. From the moment you meet to the time you spend building your connection, bringing a new relationship into your life is a truly enjoyable experience.

But what does it actually take to get from casual acquaintances to full-on besties? According to new research, the process could take a lot more effort than you might expect.

The study of more than 2,000 people, commissioned by Fisherman’s Friend and analysed by anthropologist and Oxford University professor Robin Dunbar, found that it takes an average of 34 hours of commitment from both sides to build a new friendship.