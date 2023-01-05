How to deal with the grief of cutting out a friend

It doesn’t matter how awful a friend someone was, when they’re out of your life, grief can still hit hard. This can make you question whether you made the right decision in cutting them out. If you miss them this much, maybe they should still be in your circle? Maybe they weren’t as bad as you remember?

That’s why it’s vital to understand that grieving the loss of a friend – even when you made a smart choice in letting them go – is normal. The good news is that there are ways to cope.

“Unfortunately not all relationships are loving or healthy or even good for us,” Lianna Champ, a grief specialist, tells Stylist. “It can be particularly harsh if we’ve had a toxic relationship with someone who should have been loving but instead may have be abusive, cold or unloving and, to preserve our sanity, we have no choice but to sever all ties.