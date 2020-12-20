Navigating the emotional strain of the coronavirus pandemic has become even more difficult thanks to the arrival of Christmas.

While some family members may be on the same page as you when it comes to how (and whether) you spend time with each other this Christmas, others may have differing opinions about how this year’s celebrations should go ahead.

Indeed, even if the new tier four restrictions introduced yesterday get in the way of pre-arranged plans and you’ve got no choice but to cancel, some people may struggle to understand why things can’t go ahead as normal and be offended by the suggestion that to do so wouldn’t be safe.