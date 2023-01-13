If you grew up in a family with one or more siblings, you probably spent your childhood honing the art of a good old-fashioned argument.

Bickering with your siblings is as much a part of growing up as going to school or waiting for the tooth fairy. One moment you’re best friends, then you’re enemies, then you’re best friends again – all within the space of 20 minutes.

As you grow up, however, things tend to change. Unless you’re regressing into your teenage selves when you go home for Christmas, chances are things between you and your siblings are a little bit more stable – even if you disagree about things sometimes.