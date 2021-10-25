Talking to other people about your emotions can be incredibly scary, even when that person is someone you know well.

It’s why so many of us will answer every “how are you?” thrown our way with a quick and easy “I’m fine” or, “I’m good, what about you?” – oftentimes, it feels easier to mask how you’re feeling rather than get down to the nitty-gritty.

But just because it’s easy to pretend you’re OK all the time, doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do. Whether or not you’re struggling, talking to others about how you’re feeling is incredibly important – not only can it be the first step towards seeking help or support (if necessary), but it also just helps you to feel less alone in your experiences.