How to set boundaries with friends who are relying on you for support in lockdown

When it comes to wellbeing, friendships play an incredibly important role. No situation has made this quite so clear like the current coronavirus pandemic – we may not have been able to see our friends face-to-face as much as we’d like, but having someone on the end of a Zoom call to rant, laugh or cry with has never felt so essential.

With that being said, there are times when that supportive dynamic can fall out of balance – leaving one friend to shoulder the burden of the other’s emotions without getting the same in return.

And while under normal circumstances that might not be a concern – after all, we all go through difficult periods at different times in our lives – during lockdown, when chances are you and your friends are both struggling more than usual, providing support for a friend while trying to manage your own mental health can become overwhelming.