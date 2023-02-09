When someone you care about goes through a health crisis – whether it’s a major injury, a chronic illness, surgery or a daunting diagnosis – it’s hard to know what to do and say. Sickness makes a lot of us uncomfortable. It’s a reminder of our own vulnerability and may bring up our own traumatic experiences of ill health, so it’s often tough to manage your own worry for your friend or loved one while also trying to be a source of support.

“Watching a friend who is ill or healing from an injury can be difficult,” says Tracy Livecchi, psychotherapist and co-author of Healing Hearts And Minds: A Holistic Approach To Coping Well With Congenital Heart Disease. “Depending on their medical condition, you may understandably be worried about the outcome of their illness and also wonder how you can best support them during this time.