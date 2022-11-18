“I have fewer friends than ever, and I’m happier for it”

According to Lockwood, this is because we’re in our ‘socialisation period’ in our teens. “In this time our friendships can be based on pleasing others to fit into the crowd,” she says. “When we begin to get older and into our twenties, we have more of an idea of who we are so we look for friendship groups that fit with our values and ideals we already have.”

Indeed, when I started university – 300 miles from home – it was the temporary friends from my halls who fitted in with my needs and values back then. I clumsily made friends with people I was thrown into a corridor with in order to survive the pressures of university and living independently for the first time. But out of the hundreds of people I met at university, I can safely say that two of them are real, true friends. The rest served a purpose, of sorts. They were transitional, and in the right place at the right time – whether to act as a drinking buddy, a wingman, a study partner or someone to sit next to in lectures to help me feel less alone. It was a comfort; I knew they were temporary, and I suspect the feeling was mutual.

It’s an experience that’s more common than you may think. “I have no mates from uni left,” Phoebe, 33, from Manchester told me. “I was the one who signed up to every society you could think of: netball, trampolining, even frisbee. I went to all of the socials and thought I had loads of friends.” Now, however, Phoebe’s only contact with them is viewing their Instagram stories. “I don’t feel sad about it,” she says. “I was figuring myself out at the time, and I’ve done a full circle as I’m now closer to the girls I went to school with.”

According to Max Dickens, author of Billy No Mates, research by social network scientists suggests that our social world peaks in our late-teens to early twenties, and then declines from that point. “We need different travellers for different journeys,” Dickins says. “For example, in our twenties, often in a flat-share, it’s about exploring who we are: our friends’ primary role is supporting us in our adventures – and picking up the pieces when they don’t work out.

“Yet, once we feel established in our adult life, it can suddenly seem like we need different things,” Dickens adds. “We want friends who can relate to our experiences at the time: parents need other parents, for example. We need friends who can offer vulnerability and emotional support to help us through these times – being fun often isn’t enough anymore.”