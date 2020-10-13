Kelly Clarkson just shared the reality of family therapy after her divorce

Since her divorce last June, Kelly Clarkson has been incredibly honest and open about her experience.

From shutting down a troll who accused her of putting her career above her marriage to talking about her life being “a little bit of a dumpster” in the months after the separation, Clarkson’s words offer some comfort and reassurance for anyone going through the same thing.

And, with 42% of marriages ending in divorce in the UK, that could well include many people reading this.