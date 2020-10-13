Kelly Clarkson just shared the reality of family therapy after her divorce
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Kelly Clarkson is continuing to break the stigma around life after divorce by explaining the reality of protecting the mental health of her children.
Since her divorce last June, Kelly Clarkson has been incredibly honest and open about her experience.
From shutting down a troll who accused her of putting her career above her marriage to talking about her life being “a little bit of a dumpster” in the months after the separation, Clarkson’s words offer some comfort and reassurance for anyone going through the same thing.
And, with 42% of marriages ending in divorce in the UK, that could well include many people reading this.
The singer and TV host has just opened up once more about the reality of life after divorce if you’ve got children.
During a joint interview with fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani, Clarkson told Extra that she talks so openly about divorce because “maybe you can help someone else” while also “protecting these little kids you adore.”
“It’s just one day when you’re like, ‘Wow, this has forever changed and it’s not just my heart has changed, there’s other little hearts, too,’ ” she said.
“I have a great family and friends that are there for me… It’s a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore.”
Clarkson added: “We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right.”
“I definitely want to do it right. Everyone’s sad and it’s okay to be sad.”
While not everyone has the means to access therapy, Clarkson is opening the conversation around life after divorce for everybody – and that’s something every family can benefit from.
Images: Getty