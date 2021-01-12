Navigating the everchanging lockdown rules hasn’t always been easy.

Getting used to having restrictions placed on our everyday lives has at times been a challenge – especially when the government’s U-turns have played havoc with our expectations – and we’ve had to grow accustomed to policing our behaviour in ways we never imagined we would have to.

It’s been tough, but most of us have come to terms with whatever needs to be done to curb the spread of coronavirus.

That doesn’t mean everyone’s interpretation of “following the rules” is the same, however. Partly because the rules have, at times, lacked clarity (can anyone tell me what ‘local’ really means?) and partly because some people are reluctant to admit the severity of the situation, we’ve reached a moment in the pandemic where we’ve all adopted our own definitions of ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ behaviour.