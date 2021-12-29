Is it normal to miss old friends this much or am I too emotionally attached?

Warning: this story contains spoilers for the first and second episodes of And Just Like That…

When Sex And The City revival And Just Like That… arrived on our TV screens earlier this month, there was a notable absence: Samantha Jones. Her departure was quickly explained. The show reveals she’d moved to London for work, but we also learn that she and Carrie Bradshaw had fallen out after Carrie fired Samantha as her publicist. The rift meant Samantha stopped returning Carrie’s calls and also stopped speaking to the other members of the gang, Charlotte and Miranda.

But despite no longer being friends, when Mr Big dies of a sudden heart attack, Samantha sends a bountiful display of flowers to his funeral with a note reading: “Love Samantha”. It’s a sign that even though they’re no longer in each other’s lives, Samantha still cares deeply about Carrie. This feeling of holding an old friend in your thoughts after a falling-out is something many of us are all too familiar with.

I met Paige when I was three years old. It was our first day of pre-school and we instantly became best friends. During much of our 15-year friendship, I spent as much time at her house as I did my own. It was us against the world.

The last few years of our friendship, however, were rocky as we grew up into two very different people. I began to think she was selfish, prioritising her various boyfriends over me. She may have thought similar things about me. When we turned 18 and left our hometown for universities in different cities, our contact reduced to the occasional text, eventually petering out to nothing.