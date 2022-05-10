In a recent Instagram post, therapist Amy Tran highlighted eight ways to maintain adult friendships – starting with making time for one another.

“Make time to hang out. You may not be at the same school, work or city any more so plan ahead to spend time together,” she writes. “It doesn’t have to be every week but plan to see your friends once in a while.”

Next up, Tran says taking the initiative is key to maintaining adult friendships, especially if you haven’t heard from your friend in a while. “If you are waiting for them to reach out, try to initiate contact or make plans with them,” she advises. “This puts the ball in their court.”

We often have expectations about how a friendship should look – but this is something we should let go of, says Tran.

“Friendships look a lot different when we are younger,” she says. “Research shows that after the age of 25, we lose more friends because our lifestyles, values and priorities change. So it’s OK if friendships change – nurture the friendships within these changes.