Are you the scapegoat in your family dynamic? Here’s how to cope

“Scapegoating is a sign of bigger dysfunction within the family,” says Counselling Directory member Tricia St Clair. “They can’t face the real issues so go for the weakest: those who can’t or won’t stand up for themselves.

“You are blamed for things that may not have been responsible for. It may be that some gaslighting is going on. Whatever it is, you will know by the lack of compassion within the family.”

Being made the scapegoat by your family is deeply painful. Left unacknowledged, it can start to dramatically affect the way you view yourself – you start to think that you really are the problem.

“Scapegoating and making one child the butt of negative comparisons while praising their siblings is divisive and deeply undermining to a child’s development of self-worth,” notes senior therapist Sally Baker. “Family dysfunction is on a spectrum and it is only in the worst cases of family favouritism, the kind that makes the national news, when parents care for some of their offspring while leaving a sibling or other children severely neglected or uncared for.