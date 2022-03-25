Christie Michael has cared for her mum, who has epilepsy and frequent seizures, since she was six years old. Stylist contacted Michael through Carers UK.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known how to protect my mum’s head. I distinctly remember a time when I was six years old and my mum was rushing around the house getting ready for work when she suddenly dropped to the ground, hitting her head on the cement floor. It’s a sound I’ll never forget. I ran over to her, cupped her head in my hands and begged her to wake up. Luckily, I had been taught to ring 999 in an emergency and called for an ambulance. It was the first time I had been exposed to my mum’s epilepsy and seizures.

After that, the seizures and fits happened more frequently, often up to five times a week. It was only my mum and I, so I naturally became her unassigned carer. Even as a little girl, I knew it was my job to protect her and the weight of that responsibility left me constantly worrying about her.