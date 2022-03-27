Donaldson, who is estranged from her mother, lost her grandmother to cancer when she was 24. “My mum has substance abuse issues, so my nan – who was 36 when I was born – became my mum in all the ways you can imagine,” Donalson tells Stylist. “I had a fun but chaotic childhood, but my nan was my reliable safe space. When she went, it was terrifying. I went straight back to all that instability I’d known as a child.”

Through their shared losses the pair developed a profound connection. “Realising there was someone else out there who understood me was invaluable,” says Hopkinson. “Robyn was my life raft and we glued ourselves together.”

As the pair navigated the bruising throes of grief together, they both found that traditional parent celebration days were particularly painful. “No one prepares you for how traumatic and lonely this time of year is,” says Donaldson. “Or, the weird guilt about feeling sad that goes with it,” adds Hopkinson, “You feel guilty about being upset on a day when everyone else is and should be celebrating.”

It got the two thinking, what if there was a safe space where people who felt the same way about these seismic days could band together when they popped up in the calendar?