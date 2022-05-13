When we think about the most painful betrayals, we’ll often picture life-long friendships falling by the wayside, or profound emotional connections fizzling.

But while not every friendship betrayal will end in flames as violently as that of Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, even in surface-level relationships, with new friends, colleagues or acquaintances, deceit can hurt just as much.

“Humans are tribal creatures and we have evolved to depend on each other practically and emotionally,” explains Olivia James, a Harley Street trauma specialist.

Trust is a huge part of our survival as humans, so when somebody betrays that trust, it can make you question everything. And because our friends are chosen, their deception can cut deep.