Ask Billie: “My parents are getting divorced, and I’m devastated. How do I cope?”

Your world has been cracked in two, with nothing ahead but change. But that won’t always be the case. I can’t pretend to know why your parents decided to divorce or whether it’s amicable, but I have faith in the knowledge that, in time, this change won’t feel so overwhelmingly large. Christmas won’t be the same, but it could even be better – a celebration where your parents have found their own contentment, with you still at the centre of that.

One of the most heart-breaking lessons to learn is that parents aren’t perfect. I grew up idolising these two flawed human beings as infallible people who always knew right from wrong. But of course, no one is perfect. There is a switch that flicks when you finally recognise that parents are human, not heroes – people who fuck up as much as you do – and once you see it, you can’t go back. It’s devastating. And you are entitled to feel as sad as you do about your parents’ divorce. But you can also choose to move forward from it. To support your parents as they have supported you and embrace the change, for the bad and the good.