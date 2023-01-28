Having never considered this before, I found the whole ‘having your childhood reflected back at you by a stranger in a 20-second video’ thing quite unsettling. But I was also intrigued – especially by all the personality traits these videos were ascribing to either side of the pink and purple divide. After initially stumbling upon the concept in a video by @jadenandandy, I later found a video by @notemilyevery, which claimed that the pink sister “doesn’t like fighting anyone except the other sister”. The next video I saw, by @kyleekeiselll, expanded the concept even further, arguing that pink sisters are usually “the golden child” while purple sisters have a tendency to “say what they believe”.

For an inconsequential internet trend I scrolled upon on a random Sunday evening, the descriptions of the pink and purple sisters felt scarily accurate, and it got me thinking. Of course, I felt a bit icky about the gendered messaging these colours would have sent to all of us as kids – but I also wondered whether these colour associations had any basis in reality.

There was, I admit, something satisfying in it. Not only did it make me think about the dynamic my sister and I shared as children, but it was nice to feel a ‘part’ of something in a warm, probably-something-to-do-with-dopamine way.