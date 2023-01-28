The surprising psychology behind the ‘pink or purple sister’ phenomenon going viral on TikTok
If you grew up in a family of two sisters, chances are you were divided into two camps: pink or purple. But why did so many of us have this experience?
We spend so much time making tiny decisions about seemingly tiny things. From the clothes we wear to the homeware we buy, we spend more of our lives choosing colours than you might expect. Even if you were to go shopping for something as simple as a toothbrush, you’d find yourself confronted by a rainbow of different options. And whether it’s intentional or not, you eventually have to make that choice.
How often do you think about how colour impacts your life? Do you really care about whether your toothbrush is blue or green? I can’t say I’ve considered it much either. In fact, it wasn’t something I’d really thought about until I saw a video on my TikTok For You page (where else?) about the concept of ‘pink and purple sisters’.
Suddenly, I was taken back to my childhood bedroom, where the walls were coated in a thick coat of pink paint with a ballerina and princess frieze running around the perimeter. Make the short journey across the hallway to my sister’s room, however, and you’d come across an entirely different scene: the walls covered in a light purple paint and a floral purple duvet. We were, it seems, the definition of ‘pink and purple sisters’.
Having never considered this before, I found the whole ‘having your childhood reflected back at you by a stranger in a 20-second video’ thing quite unsettling. But I was also intrigued – especially by all the personality traits these videos were ascribing to either side of the pink and purple divide. After initially stumbling upon the concept in a video by @jadenandandy, I later found a video by @notemilyevery, which claimed that the pink sister “doesn’t like fighting anyone except the other sister”. The next video I saw, by @kyleekeiselll, expanded the concept even further, arguing that pink sisters are usually “the golden child” while purple sisters have a tendency to “say what they believe”.
For an inconsequential internet trend I scrolled upon on a random Sunday evening, the descriptions of the pink and purple sisters felt scarily accurate, and it got me thinking. Of course, I felt a bit icky about the gendered messaging these colours would have sent to all of us as kids – but I also wondered whether these colour associations had any basis in reality.
There was, I admit, something satisfying in it. Not only did it make me think about the dynamic my sister and I shared as children, but it was nice to feel a ‘part’ of something in a warm, probably-something-to-do-with-dopamine way.
They also got me thinking. Could these colours really say anything about who we are? Could they have ended up defining, even in a small way, who we are now, as adults? And where does this urge to categorise ourselves in this way come from in the first place?
Tash Bradley is director of interior design at the paint and wallpaper brand Lick, and has a degree in applied psychology of colour. She says that, while pink has “nurturing” and “empathetic” associations, purple is typically seen as more “powerful” and “energetic”.
“From a colour psychology point of view, purple holds the same strength as red, but also the integrity and the truth of blue,” says Bradley. “The blue tones within the purple are the colour of the mind and are very meditative, and the colour as a whole really represents self-reflection. On the other hand, people who are associated with pink are often soft and gentle.”
Of course, it may be the case that the colours we’re unknowingly ‘assigned’ as children are more a matter of differentiation than anything else. But Bradley says the links we make to specific colours are often more deep-rooted – even if we’re not entirely aware of them.
“Colour can influence our mood, behaviour, how we feel about ourselves and others, and how we interact with others, and each colour has positive and negative psychological traits,” Bradley says.
“Understanding your personal colour and how you connect to colours is really important because colours have the power to jog memories and cause you to associate people, places and moments with them. We tend to associate people with a certain colour because of our learned experiences which have caused us to form emotional relations with that colour.”
These associations aren’t just there by accident, either. In fact, the innate urge we have to categorise others – whether that’s by associating them with a specific colour, style or way of approaching the world – comes from a need to simplify the complex social world around us.
That’s according to the chartered psychologist Catherine Hallissey, who says that, while these associations can be helpful, they can also cause us to fall into the trap of stereotype and bias. “Categories – including the ones we place ourselves in – are shortcuts to thinking and reasoning about the social behaviour of others,” Hallissey explains.
“The benefit of categorisation is that it helps us simplify our social worlds so we can respond to new experiences quickly and efficiently. But the potential downside is that we view others in the same category as us, the ‘in group’, more favourably than those in other categories, the ‘out group’, which is the foundation of bias, stereotyping and prejudice. These shortcuts to organising your social world mean you may also overlook the uniqueness of each person.”
In this way, while being categorised as the pink or purple sister may not have the power to influence the way we see ourselves irreversibly, these associations can send us subconscious messages. For example, Hallissey explains, when siblings are categorised as ‘the sporty one’, ‘the smart one’ or ‘the arty one’, these categories can quickly become all-consuming – leaving little space for each person to explore aspects of their identity that fall outside of these categories.
While I hadn’t paid much attention to the colours my sister and I were associated with before – let alone what they might mean for us – Hallissey’s comments make a lot of sense. I don’t think being the pink or purple sister necessarily forced people to overlook our uniqueness, but I do think the unspoken colour rules that were assigned to us did have some kind of impact.
In fact, when I first started writing this article and texted my sister (in a moment of doubt) to check that I was, indeed, the pink sister, she told me she was always a little jealous of my pink stuff, as if her purple was secondary or lesser. This subtle difference wasn’t something I’d ever considered before, but it left me thinking a lot about the little ways in which our experiences as children differed because of arbitrary things like how old we were and the colours of our bedrooms.
That may sound like a bit of a reach in a piece about a TikTok trend, but it’s clearly been a journey. It truly is fascinating to think about all the ways we make sense of the world around us, often without even realising it. And even though the colours we were assigned all those years ago may not be what we’d choose ourselves, there’s something comforting in knowing I’ll always be the pink to my sister’s purple.
