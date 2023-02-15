Can an 8-minute phone call a day change my friendships?

People will be surprised… then pleased

I should say here, however, that Plumbly’s point about phone calls no longer being a social norm is absolutely correct. Over the course of the week, I tried to call many friends. Several didn’t pick up but immediately texted back, sounding unnerved. “Is everything OK?” “Was that a pocket dial?” “Have you finally been sucked into a pyramid scheme?” (The latter came from my old housemate Oscar, after I WhatsApped him asking to speak for eight minutes on Tuesday. When I explained that it was for an article, he replied: “I’m at the pub.”)

This confusion can be partially explained by the fact that phone calls have long been going out of fashion. One in four UK smartphone owners made less than one call a week in 2015, while the number of mobile voice call minutes fell by 1.5 billion in the first three months of 2022, according to Ofcom data. Some people also genuinely dislike unscheduled calls, finding them more “intrusive” than texts, says Plumbly. But they don’t have to answer if they don’t want to – and once my friends understood that I genuinely just wanted to chat, they all (except Oscar) seemed quite touched.

You will sometimes be too busy to chat, but try calling during downtime

As a freelancer with no caregiving responsibilities, I have more free time and flexibility than many working adults – and I still struggled to fit in an eight-minute call to a friend every day of the week. I managed it six days out of seven, but dropped the ball on Thursday, when I had to dash across London as soon as I finished work to go to the theatre (would you be late to see Paul Mescal in A Streetcar Named Desire?). Some days, you literally won’t have 10 minutes to spare.

But data analysis by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests that women in the UK spend around 1.5 hours of leisure time alone every day, on average. Sometimes, you’ll desperately need that time to recharge, but reaching out to a friend for a quick chat can be an invigorating way to spend free time. I’d never usually call someone over lunch, but catching up with my friend Kiran between 1-1.08pm on Friday made me feel cheerful all afternoon.