Like Prince Harry, you might never get an apology from your family - how can you heal anyway?

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” says Prince Harry in the final batch of episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”

Very, very few of us will have found ourselves in the exact situation Harry and Meghan describe in the show, but what many will relate to is the pain of having family hurt you – and then having to navigate the struggle of realising that a much longed-for apology might never come.

“They fuck you up, your mum and dad,” said Philip Larkin in his regularly quoted poem, This Be The Verse. As we grow up, process our pasts and try to heal, we might realise exactly how our mums, dads, siblings, aunts, uncles and grandparents messed us up, and really assess where they went wrong. Or even as adults, our relatives might do something to wound us deeply.