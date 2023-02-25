It's good to open up – but would you join a ‘sharing circle’ of strangers?

Before gathering, London-based circle facilitator and yoga teacher Clare Proudfoot prepped us with some guidelines. (Proudfoot trained with Sister Stories, a UK training organisation that’s “on a mission to make going to a circle as common as a yoga class”.) Confidentiality is key – what’s said in the circle, stays right there – and the space is advice-free. This means even if you’re dying to say something, you respond through ‘deep listening’: if you feel touched, you simply place your hand on your heart.

Similarly, there’s no obligation to share; if staying silent serves you best, roll with it. You can share anything you like – it might be a happy snippet, something traumatic or a stream of consciousness – whatever arises in the moment.

We were told to bring a ‘talking piece’ to hold while we spoke. I used a necklace from my Burning Man camp, which reminded me of good times.

After logging in, Proudfoot led a grounding meditation and I felt myself relax into the space. There was a long pause before the first person spoke and, in all honesty, I wondered if we’d be in silence for 90 minutes. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it did feel like a period of waiting and I didn’t have a burning desire to break it.

Eventually, someone did. And then the sharing flowed, with attendees unmuting themselves when they had something to say. There were pauses between the shares, but this felt like a sinking-in period. I chose to speak and it was quite emotional. Therapeutic, in fact. Looking at all the hands on hearts was really powerful. It felt good.

Proudfoot brought people together with another breathing exercise before the circle closed and I logged off feeling as if I’d let off some steam. I’m a chatterbox, so I was surprised that I’d enjoyed listening as much as talking – people were sharing the deep issues bubbling up inside them and I loved it.

“As humans, we’re wired to connect,” explains Proudfoot. “On a practical level, we’re more interlinked than ever before, but people are craving more depth of connection with others beyond small talk, brief interactions and the social media ‘likes’ and ‘comments’, which can sometimes feel exposing.

“A circle is also a unique place where women can come together,” she continues. “We can fall into a pattern of only having hen-dos, weddings and baby showers as female ritual gatherings.”