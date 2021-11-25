As the new year rhetoric begins to rear its head, as does talk of clearing out our wardrobes, repurposing our spaces and detoxing our lives. But should we be thinking about how we can declutter our relationships too?

As an idea, “relationship minimalism” has been floating around for a while, and follows a similar principle to the lifestyle.

Minimalism is all about owning only what adds value and meaning to your life and removing the rest. This means cutting excess material items, and also meaningless relationships and ‘emotional clutter’ that use your time and energy.

In September 2021, The Guardian profiled a group of so-called relationship minimalists, who explained that if their friendships are non-satisfactory, they eschew them, opting for fewer but more quality relationships.