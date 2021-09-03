Is it ever OK to get involved in your friends’ relationships?

Most of us will talk about pretty much anything with our friends, but when it comes to relationships – specifically, our friends’ romantic relationships – things can get a little bit tricky.

No one wants to watch their friend get hurt, or see them be messed around by someone who doesn’t appreciate them. But getting involved – whether that’s by sharing your opinion, giving advice or speaking to your friend’s partner directly – can often complicate things further, especially if your friend doesn’t agree with or is offended by your actions.

So, is it ever OK to step in and get involved with your friends’ relationships? And if so, when?

Ellie*, 24, believes it depends on the kind of circumstance you’re navigating. She says she doesn’t usually get involved in her friends’ relationships because “things aren’t always what they seem,” but isn’t afraid to step in when she feels like she’s really needed.