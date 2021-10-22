I’ve always been a very outgoing and verbally affectionate person, and comfortable with expressing my emotions and saying exactly what’s on my mind.

Having been brought up in a family where every phone call ended in an “I love you,” it’s always been second nature to me to show my love and appreciation for those closest to me, related or not, through words.

But I know that’s not always the case for everyone, as proven by the multitude of Reddit threads asking whether it’s “weird” to tell your friends you love them. (Spoiler: it’s not.)