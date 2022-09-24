A couple of years ago, I came to the conclusion that I’m an ‘extroverted introvert’. I love spending time with friends and colleagues and tend to be pretty loud in social situations, but I also need alone time to relax and recharge before I take on the world again. How much ‘social’ time I’m able to tolerate depends on a number of factors, including what’s going on with my mental health and how I’m feeling emotionally. But for the most part, I know how to strike that balance.

Recently, however, I’ve noticed that things weren’t as simple as I thought. I still need to recharge when I’ve done a lot of socialising, but I don’t always have to do that alone. In fact, there are a handful of people who I can spend time with without experiencing any drain at all – one of my closest friends often pops around to have dinner, and I don’t feel like I need to get ‘ready’ to see her or be my most energetic self to enjoy our time together.