What if there’s no such thing as a ‘toxic friendship’ after all?

Franco says that my experience may fit into this idea of a friendship not being inherently toxic, but rather the dynamics becoming problematic. “At first, they make it seem like they’re very devoted to you. They’re all charm and likeability, but it’s a false front to gain validation,” she says. “Once they’ve got you hooked, they start to show their toxic traits – whether saying things behind your back, being malicious, expecting things from you that they never give to you. That one-sidedness comes out over time. So it’s very normal for you to feel like someone is toxic and for other people to be like, no, no, no.”

A toxic dynamic that seems unique to your friendship means that you also have to interrogate your own role within it, says Emma Gleadhill, who goes into schools to talk to girls about toxic friendship.

“It’s never one-sided. It’s also about what you bring to the party,” she explains. “If you haven’t articulated any boundaries – if you expect people who are close to you to be mind-readers, because they should just know how you feel – you’re letting the drip-drip effect of someone’s friendship habits with you go unchecked.”

That was my own toxic friendship lightbulb moment. Reliving the events of that year meant that I was forced to confront my own less-than-ideal behaviour, and my failure to set boundaries. I was so relieved to have a ready-made girl squad that I didn’t stop to ask whether they were good for me. In going along with the Great Bedroom Swindle, I failed to establish any red lines, allowing their behaviour to escalate unchallenged. Did they even know what they were doing? I certainly never told them. It means there’s a good chance my former friends may not even recognise themselves in this story.

“Toxic people do tend to bring out our own toxicity, because you can’t really relate to them in a reasonable way and have them listen,” says Franco, reassuringly. “It can be a mix – sometimes it’s the dynamic, other times it’s that you’ve stumbled upon a narcissist.”

She has some questions for anyone who feels they might be in a toxic friendship. “If we say someone’s toxic, what are the behaviours that indicate that? Is there any evidence? Or is it just an assumption that I’m making from my personal experience? Also ask: Do I stand up for myself? Have I asked for things? And if the answer is yes – you’ve voiced your discomfort and it’s still happening – that’s a sign maybe the other person is being toxic.”

The big question, of course, is whether you want to do anything about it. If you’re keen to see whether the friendship dynamic can change, Gleadhill advises talking to your friend, carefully, to assess how willing they are to engage.

“How we frame this difficult conversation is so important,” she says. “If we do it in a way that is accusatory – that it’s not just what’s been happening in our friendship, it’s you – we’ll get a defensive response. Try asking, ‘When you did this, it made me feel this. Can we talk about it?’ That’s an invitation to connect. But we can’t make anyone, even our closest friends, any nicer than they are. There are people who are offensive and who are probably not going to change, but you will only find that out by testing the water. Ultimately, you need to take care of yourself.”

Which is what I did, by moving out and not speaking to my former friends again. Not even when, two years after we’d graduated, one of them got in touch to ask whether we might repair our friendship. At the time, I thought she wanted me to validate her guilt but, in hindsight, I wonder whether she simply had no idea how damaging I had found her friendship and how deeply our toxic dynamic had impacted me. I’d never told her, after all.

Claire Cohen is the author of BFF? The Truth About Female Friendship (£16.99, Transworld)