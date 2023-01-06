Many of us take on different roles within our families – some of which we accept with pride, while others are thrust upon us, leaving us with little choice in the matter.

Whether you’re the ‘fun auntie’ or the ’black sheep’, these labels tend to do more harm than good, and there’s one in particular that can take a toll on our emotional wellbeing.

You might not have heard of ‘kinkeeping’, but it’s a position many of us can relate to. The term, initially coined in the mid-1960s, is related to the emotional burden often placed on women in the family, as they take on the role of being the one to help enable and assist family communication, plan family gatherings and help the family keep in touch.