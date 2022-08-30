It’s not nice to think about, but there comes a point in every person’s life where they outgrow someone they were previously close with. It often happens slowly: different life directions mean you stop hanging out as much, then they’re no longer the first person you go to with news, and before you know it your contact grows stilted, revolving primarily around birthdays or Christmas.

As the person being ‘left behind’, it can feel deeply personal, even when it’s not. And for the person doing the growing, the feelings of guilt can be overwhelming to say the least.

“All friendships, regardless of how long they enter our lives for, serve a purpose,” says Mariel Witmond, a life coach and founder of Mindful Sonder. “So when friendships do end, it’s not uncommon for the break-up to feel sad, painful and even confusing – mostly because we assume it shouldn’t hurt as much as a romantic break-up, but it does. There’s a grief process we often have to go through to mourn and move on.”

But that doesn’t mean it isn’t a tough pill to swallow.