5 ways to make work friends when you WFH
Working from home is great — that is, until you realise how hard it is to make work friends.
The recent surge in remote working is long overdue. Anyone who has ever had to commute to an office in central London will understand why. But working from home doesn’t only give us a little more free time — it can also save us money, reduce stress and make traditional job roles more accessible.
However, there is one important thing we do miss out on when we migrate to our home office for good: our workplace friendships.
Sure, going into work can be a bit of a slog — but there’s nothing like the mindless office chatter, the inside jokes in the office kitchen, the lunch breaks and the after work drinks that come with it.
According to a study by the American company JobSage, remote workers have an average of 33% fewer work friends than those who work in an office setting, while two in three people have worked in a remote office where they never made any friends.
According to another study, we are all craving work friends more than ever. In fact, according to BetterUp Labs, more than half of employees would sacrifice some of their income if it meant making stronger connections at work.
With more and more people working from home, how can we all prioritise making workplace friendships?
Make connections in the workplace group chat
If your remote office has a Slack channel or another group chat, think of it like a real-life office space. It might be intimidating to speak up, but it’s a great place to chat with your colleagues about your interests, plans and hobbies, as well as your work.
While it may feel like a poor substitute for in-person chats, the office group chat is a good place to start building connections with your colleagues and getting to know them on a more personal level.
Don’t be afraid to ask someone on a friend date
Once you’ve started to build online friendships, it’s time to take the leap and ask them to do something in-person (if you live in the same city). In order to muster the courage, behavioural life coach Gemma Perlin suggests changing your mindset.
“When we change our mindset, everything changes,” she says. “For example if you are looking through the eyes of ‘this is awkward; I feel embarrassed to put myself out there,’ every reaction from every person you interact with you will be looking out for something that reiterates that.”
Instead, try to remember that building connections with your remote colleagues can help you find community and purpose in the long run. Perlin recommends offering a few colleagues a coffee or a gym date to get started.
Attend in-person work events
If your office holds the occasional event, such as a talk or a presentation, make the effort to attend in-person. While it may feel like you’re spending your precious free time at work, it could be a wonderful opportunity to cross paths with the people you’ve been working with remotely.
Visit the office if and when you can
Some job roles offer flexible working. If you find yourself consistently choosing to work at home, try to make the effort to head into the office once a week if you can — while it may be frustrating to commute, spending time in the office with your colleagues will help you to build stronger bonds.
Try working at a co-working space
If your organisation doesn’t have a physical office space, or you live too far away from your company’s office, why not try making work friends who don’t actually work with you?
Find a local co-working space where you can build relationships with other freelancers or remote workers. Co-working spaces are a great way to experience the ‘office vibe’ even when you have a remote role. Plus, you’ll probably meet other local people who are looking for the same thing.
Images: Getty