The recent surge in remote working is long overdue. Anyone who has ever had to commute to an office in central London will understand why. But working from home doesn’t only give us a little more free time — it can also save us money, reduce stress and make traditional job roles more accessible.

However, there is one important thing we do miss out on when we migrate to our home office for good: our workplace friendships.

Sure, going into work can be a bit of a slog — but there’s nothing like the mindless office chatter, the inside jokes in the office kitchen, the lunch breaks and the after work drinks that come with it.

According to a study by the American company JobSage, remote workers have an average of 33% fewer work friends than those who work in an office setting, while two in three people have worked in a remote office where they never made any friends.

According to another study, we are all craving work friends more than ever. In fact, according to BetterUp Labs, more than half of employees would sacrifice some of their income if it meant making stronger connections at work.

With more and more people working from home, how can we all prioritise making workplace friendships?