2021 was a strange year for dating. First we had lockdown, where dinner dates were socially distanced park walks and Zoom hangouts. Then came the so-called “summer of love”, and we were finally allowed to mingle to our heart’s content. Then, cuffing season began and, like clockwork, our social media timelines became full of new lovebirds, engagements and pregnancy announcements.

From situationships and hard-balling to choosing to remain consciously single, we’ve really been through it all this year. But now as we look ahead to 2022, and cross our fingers for all the freedom it will bring, what will the dating landscape look like?

According to Bumble, the answer is an increase in “fast-forwarding”.