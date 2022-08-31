Relationships have an annoying tendency to get trickier over time. After the whole falling in love part – the heady first dates, the gazing into each other’s eyes, the late nights talking – relationships often hit a few bumpy patches. You might bicker about decor or disagree about the chores. Chances are, at least one of your recurring arguments revolves around money.

According to one 2022 study from Royal London, money is the number one issue couples tend to butt heads over. But while arguments about money are incredibly common in romantic relationships, a lot of us don’t fully understand why money is always such a big issue. Of course, having more of it tends to make life easier – but it turns out, the lack of money isn’t always the source of the problem.