From Cinderella right through to First Dates, most of us have been brought up on a diet of cultural fodder that tells us great relationships require “spark” and chemistry.

If you’re not feeling a connection with someone straight away, so the narrative goes, it’s a red flag: a sign you and your date lack core compatibility.

Yet, as LA-based psychotherapist Alyssa Mancao points out in a thought-provoking new post on Instagram, chemistry and compatibility are two separate things.