“Why do I always feel the need to ‘fix’ people in my relationships?”

Ruth, from Birmingham, is a self-professed ‘fixer’. The 32-year-old – who works as a jewellery designer and goldsmith – has always enjoyed helping others, and is often someone her friends and family come to for advice. However, she says shouldering the weight of everyone’s problems can sometimes be a lot to deal with, especially when she doesn’t have all the answers.

“On the one hand, it’s really nice to be able to help people, and it’s nice that people know they can come to me and talk about their problems,” she tells Stylist. “But on the flip side, I can’t always help – so that’s when I find it quite frustrating, especially when someone’s issue is to do with their mental health and I can’t get them the support they need.”

Sisanda, 24, from Hampshire, has also experienced mixed emotions as a result of her drive to help others. She says this drive to be helpful comes from a combination of childhood trauma and mistakes she made when she was younger. But instead of simply being there for others, she now feels as if she’s “obsessed” with fixing.