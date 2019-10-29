When we were growing up, many of us learned about love from the sugar-coated world of Disney. But, as it turns out, nailing that happy-ever-after ending is a lot harder than Cinderella made it seem.

Real relationships take a lot more work than a magical meet-cue and true love’s kiss – and, with even ‘perfect’ celeb couples like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth filing for divorce, many people on Twitter have been left wondering whether anyone can make monogamy work.

“Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split?” wrote one fan. “I’ve decided not to believe in love whatsoever.”

“I can’t believe Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have split and I don’t want to believe it,” lamented another.